December books
Photo 1632

December books

The Lantern of Lost Memories by Sanaka Hiiragi - nothing outstanding, but it involves photography. In my language, the title is 'The Photographer of Lost Memories'. I think it's more suitable.
The Gift by Edith Eger - an inspirational self-help book, not as good as 'The Choice'.
The French Photographer by Natasha Lester - a one-star novel full of clichées; it got 2 stars from me because it does not have the cheesy Hollywood happy end.
May your next year be full of joy, nice photographs and good books!
