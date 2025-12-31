December books

The Lantern of Lost Memories by Sanaka Hiiragi - nothing outstanding, but it involves photography. In my language, the title is 'The Photographer of Lost Memories'. I think it's more suitable.

The Gift by Edith Eger - an inspirational self-help book, not as good as 'The Choice'.

The French Photographer by Natasha Lester - a one-star novel full of clichées; it got 2 stars from me because it does not have the cheesy Hollywood happy end.

May your next year be full of joy, nice photographs and good books!