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In bloom by monikozi
Photo 1671

In bloom

19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
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Diana ace
Wonderful blossoms and details. I would have maybe cropped some of the top away, the blossom looks a bit lost down there ;-)
April 19th, 2026  
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