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Crumpled by monikozi
Photo 1745

Crumpled

27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
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Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Very sharp closeup. Catching everything
July 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
It looks like crinkled paper, such a lovely shot.
July 27th, 2026  
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