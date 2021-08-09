Previous
AYWMC - tilted symmetry by monikozi
9 / 365

AYWMC - tilted symmetry

Yes, the same scene, but re-framed (and unintentionally tilted). I tried to leave out that thing on the right.
It's funny how he sits there like a flipped digit 4.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
2% complete

Photo Details

