9 / 365
AYWMC - tilted symmetry
Yes, the same scene, but re-framed (and unintentionally tilted). I tried to leave out that thing on the right.
It's funny how he sits there like a flipped digit 4.
9th August 2021
9th Aug 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Tags
analog-august-2021
,
analog-mk
