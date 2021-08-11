Previous
Next
AYWMC - pattern by monikozi
11 / 365

AYWMC - pattern

Just the shadows of the fence. I am not very happy with the composition. Perhaps some symmetry would have made it more interesting.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
3% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
You certainly got some great shadows and patterns.
September 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise