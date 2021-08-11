Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
11 / 365
AYWMC - pattern
Just the shadows of the fence. I am not very happy with the composition. Perhaps some symmetry would have made it more interesting.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
442
photos
83
followers
88
following
3% complete
View this month »
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
Latest from all albums
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
~ , 0
Camera
Canon TS3100 series Network
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
analog-august-2021
,
analog-mk
Diana
ace
You certainly got some great shadows and patterns.
September 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close