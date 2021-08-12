Sign up
12 / 365
AYWMC - balance
I intended this for the 'balance' prompt. I don't know what I was thinking about or what have I achieved.
That viewfinder is giving me a headache.
12th August 2021
12th Aug 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
~ , 0
Camera
Canon TS3100 series Network
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
analog-august-2021
,
analig-mk
