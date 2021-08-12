Previous
AYWMC - balance by monikozi
12 / 365

AYWMC - balance

I intended this for the 'balance' prompt. I don't know what I was thinking about or what have I achieved.
That viewfinder is giving me a headache.
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
3% complete

Photo Details

