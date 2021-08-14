Previous
AYWMC - circular by monikozi
14 / 365

AYWMC - circular

The coat of arms of Sibiu, placed on one of the representative buildings in the Main Square, The Blue House (it is painted in blue), which is part of the Brukenthal Museum.
14th August 2021 14th Aug 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
