AYWMC - texture

I like how the texture in this bricks shows, despite the lack of sharp shadows.The bricks are covered in mortar or something like that. Hence the whiteness and texture.I thought I'd add this to the song title challenge as well. As a last minute entry, as the challenge ends today ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45453/songtitle-challenge). Of course, I'm thinking of Another Brick In The Wall by Pink Floyd, more precisely about the album cover. The album is called The Wall. https://youtu.be/-cfJqYtmmqA (part 1)and https://youtu.be/HrxX9TBj2zY (part 2)if needed.And since it's Thursday, let's tag that, too