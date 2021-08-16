Previous
AYWMC - texture by monikozi
AYWMC - texture

I like how the texture in this bricks shows, despite the lack of sharp shadows.
The bricks are covered in mortar or something like that. Hence the whiteness and texture.
I thought I'd add this to the song title challenge as well. As a last minute entry, as the challenge ends today ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/45453/songtitle-challenge).
Of course, I'm thinking of Another Brick In The Wall by Pink Floyd, more precisely about the album cover. The album is called The Wall.
https://youtu.be/-cfJqYtmmqA (part 1)
and
https://youtu.be/HrxX9TBj2zY (part 2)
if needed.
And since it's Thursday, let's tag that, too
moni kozi

Kathy A ace
Very nice texture
September 9th, 2021  
