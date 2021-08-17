Previous
AYWMC - what's leaving the frame by monikozi
17 / 365

AYWMC - what's leaving the frame

Not sure if this fits the prompt. I mean I think it fits, since I took this for the prompt. I'm not sure if there is a story.
This was taken at a classical cars display.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

moni kozi

