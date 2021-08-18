Sign up
AYWMC - create depth
I took the easy path: converging lines.
I am not sure if I like the half head of the cyclist. Of course, the rule requires the entire head. But I wanted the bicycle only as a reference point.
18th August 2021
18th Aug 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
JackieR
ace
What a great idea. You could crop it a tiny bit, to the handlebars, and then person in distance is your focal point??
September 11th, 2021
