AYWMC - create depth by monikozi
18 / 365

AYWMC - create depth

I took the easy path: converging lines.
I am not sure if I like the half head of the cyclist. Of course, the rule requires the entire head. But I wanted the bicycle only as a reference point.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
4% complete

JackieR ace
What a great idea. You could crop it a tiny bit, to the handlebars, and then person in distance is your focal point??
September 11th, 2021  
