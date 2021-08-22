Sign up
22 / 365
AYWMC - abstract
An abstract artistic production somewhere downtown. Stone and metal.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Tags
analog-august-2021
,
analog-mk
Diana
ace
Great find and shot of these rather unusual looking objects.
September 15th, 2021
