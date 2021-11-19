Sign up
48 / 365
Myzterious verticals
Mr. Jones suggested cropping the willow shot to focus on the verticals
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
moni kozi
@monikozi
Photo Details
moni kozi
ace
@myzsteriousmizsterjones
I wonder if I understood your suggestion.
November 20th, 2021
