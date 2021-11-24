Sign up
49 / 365
Water crystals
This morning, I spotted these formations on the forget-me-not leaves. They are sort of hairy leaves.
(quite heavily cropped image)
24th November 2021
24th Nov 21
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
24th November 2021 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro-crystals
kali
ace
its amazing the different shapes the crystals form on different surfaces
November 24th, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Great close up of the crystals.
November 24th, 2021
Ethel
ace
Fascinating
November 24th, 2021
