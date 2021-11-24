Previous
Water crystals by monikozi
49 / 365

Water crystals

This morning, I spotted these formations on the forget-me-not leaves. They are sort of hairy leaves.
(quite heavily cropped image)
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
kali ace
its amazing the different shapes the crystals form on different surfaces
November 24th, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Great close up of the crystals.
November 24th, 2021  
Ethel ace
Fascinating
November 24th, 2021  
