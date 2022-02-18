Sign up
some blue facade
as i was struggling to frame some parts of this facade, someone returned from shopping. and while they put away part of the bags, this was was left in the doorway.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Tags
street-88
kali
ace
love it
February 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
I love the way you decided to take a quick shot before the owner of the bag returns! It sure makes the shot :-)
February 18th, 2022
Sporen Maken
Always nice if someone or something brings a little extra to the story...
February 18th, 2022
