some blue facade by monikozi
64 / 365

some blue facade

as i was struggling to frame some parts of this facade, someone returned from shopping. and while they put away part of the bags, this was was left in the doorway.
18th February 2022

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
kali
love it
February 18th, 2022  
Diana
I love the way you decided to take a quick shot before the owner of the bag returns! It sure makes the shot :-)
February 18th, 2022  
Sporen Maken
Always nice if someone or something brings a little extra to the story...
February 18th, 2022  
