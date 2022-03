I am going to illustrate here a series of architectural ornaments from a single house in my town, called The Zodiac House. It is an apartment building. Some of the apartments are very well groomed, some are deserted. But the facade is stunning. Under each window, there is a medallion like this one, with some initials. I have no idea what they are standing for.It all started with this photo https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-03-06