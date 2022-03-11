Previous
The Zodiac House 5 by monikozi
69 / 365

The Zodiac House 5

Floral ribbons (bands / borders / strips?) are positioned between the floors of this house. And some more medallions with letters and foliage details that are placed under the windows.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Wow! It doesn't stop! I'm not an native English speaker, but would say borders. It could use some patching up too, but am really enjoying this series!
March 11th, 2022  
