The Zodiac House 9

Let the fun begin. Besides the horizontal band with geometric patterns, please observe the vertical spirals interrupted by the zodiac signs. This really is the worst of the shots, because of the shadow from that balcony... and the angle... and the cables... and the photographer... :D :D :D

The one on the left was a pain, but apparently it is an old Capricorn sign. The one on the right is Aries.