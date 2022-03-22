Sign up
80 / 365
The Zodiac House 16
Venus / female and Mars / male symbols (I am talking about the top symbols - the lower ones were explained in some other picture)
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
5
0
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Jaio
Where is it?
March 22nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@jaio
It is in Sibiu, Romania.
March 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Such great symbols nicely captured.
March 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
This was a great design to fit in the signs of the zodiac and planets.
March 22nd, 2022
Kathy A
ace
This building is just so interesting
March 22nd, 2022
