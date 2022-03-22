Previous
The Zodiac House 16 by monikozi
The Zodiac House 16

Venus / female and Mars / male symbols (I am talking about the top symbols - the lower ones were explained in some other picture)
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

moni kozi

Jaio
Where is it?
March 22nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@jaio It is in Sibiu, Romania.
March 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Such great symbols nicely captured.
March 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
This was a great design to fit in the signs of the zodiac and planets.
March 22nd, 2022  
Kathy A ace
This building is just so interesting
March 22nd, 2022  
