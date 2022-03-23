Sign up
Previous
Next
81 / 365
The Zodiac House 17
The main balcony. There are wrought iron initials all around it.
I have started an inquiry about this house, but the process is slow and I shall finish the photos before I get any information on it.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
702
photos
104
followers
102
following
22% complete
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
618
78
79
619
80
620
81
621
Views
6
6
Comments
2
2
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
6th March 2022 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I see an m for Moni on the left ;-) Hope you manage to get some info on this intriguing building
March 23rd, 2022
JackieR
ace
It is a lovely building, bet inside was sumptuous
March 23rd, 2022
