Previous
Next
The Zodiac House 17 by monikozi
81 / 365

The Zodiac House 17

The main balcony. There are wrought iron initials all around it.
I have started an inquiry about this house, but the process is slow and I shall finish the photos before I get any information on it.
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
22% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I see an m for Moni on the left ;-) Hope you manage to get some info on this intriguing building
March 23rd, 2022  
JackieR ace
It is a lovely building, bet inside was sumptuous
March 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise