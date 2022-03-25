Sign up
83 / 365
The Zodiac House 19
The entrance with the larger balcony. This gate leads through a passage way into an inner yard.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
706
photos
104
followers
102
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
19th March 2022 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I love this house and all the shots you made of it. This lovely balcony is another wonderful example. Can one enter the courtyard? Where exactly is this house situated Moni, I would love to try and find some info.
March 25th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
I like all the textures
March 25th, 2022
Ingrid
ace
I spotted an I in the balcony!
March 25th, 2022
