The Zodiac House 19 by monikozi
The Zodiac House 19

The entrance with the larger balcony. This gate leads through a passage way into an inner yard.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Diana ace
I love this house and all the shots you made of it. This lovely balcony is another wonderful example. Can one enter the courtyard? Where exactly is this house situated Moni, I would love to try and find some info.
March 25th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
I like all the textures
March 25th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
I spotted an I in the balcony!
March 25th, 2022  
