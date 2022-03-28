Sign up
86 / 365
The Zodiac House 22
The left wing of the building. It's good that there's only left and right... :D It means we're almost there...
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
6th March 2022 10:48am
Diana
ace
Loving your shots of this amazing building, I also like the woodwork.
March 28th, 2022
