Previous
Next
The Zodiac House 22 by monikozi
86 / 365

The Zodiac House 22

The left wing of the building. It's good that there's only left and right... :D It means we're almost there...
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Loving your shots of this amazing building, I also like the woodwork.
March 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise