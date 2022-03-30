Sign up
88 / 365
The Zodiac House 24
The last of the series. Thank you so much for all the views and comments throughout the series. When I get some information about this building, I shall share it. But do not hold your breath :D
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
6th March 2022 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Such interesting features on this building.
March 30th, 2022
