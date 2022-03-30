Previous
The Zodiac House 24 by monikozi
The Zodiac House 24

The last of the series. Thank you so much for all the views and comments throughout the series. When I get some information about this building, I shall share it. But do not hold your breath :D
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Susan Wakely ace
Such interesting features on this building.
March 30th, 2022  
