Too many props by monikozi
89 / 365

Too many props

Sunscreen, sunglasses and hat for too much sun.
Thick boot, jacket and glove for cold winter.
Rubber boot and umbrella for rain.
And dogs... for any sort of weather
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
