90 / 365
Wrought iron alphabet - A
My attempt on one month - one subject. The shots in this series were taken about 4 years ago with a phone. And I am too lazy to go out to shoot them all over again with the camera.
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Album
~ , 0
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
28th November 2018 9:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Lovely iron work, nice ornate letter
April 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Great detail. Looking forward to your April.
April 1st, 2022
