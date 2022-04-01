Previous
Wrought iron alphabet - A by monikozi
Wrought iron alphabet - A

My attempt on one month - one subject. The shots in this series were taken about 4 years ago with a phone. And I am too lazy to go out to shoot them all over again with the camera.
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Kathy A ace
Lovely iron work, nice ornate letter
April 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Great detail. Looking forward to your April.
April 1st, 2022  
