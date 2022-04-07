Sign up
96 / 365
Wrought iron alphabet - G
Another newly made letter. The whole thing is in fact a post box mounted in the pillar of a fence. The vertical oval above the G is the slit for inserting mail. Isn't that clever?
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
732
photos
105
followers
103
following
26% complete
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
JackieR
ace
Ingenious, well spottef
April 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Very nice post box.
April 7th, 2022
