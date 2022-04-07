Previous
Wrought iron alphabet - G by monikozi
Wrought iron alphabet - G

Another newly made letter. The whole thing is in fact a post box mounted in the pillar of a fence. The vertical oval above the G is the slit for inserting mail. Isn't that clever?
moni kozi

@monikozi
JackieR ace
Ingenious, well spottef
April 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Very nice post box.
April 7th, 2022  
