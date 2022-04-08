Sign up
Previous
Next
97 / 365
Wrought iron alphabet - H
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
~ , 0
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
4th August 2019 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
I read "has" amazing all this wonderful ironwork. Do you know if any of these letters mean something?
April 8th, 2022
bruni
ace
Nice color and no, I don't know what HAS stands for.
April 8th, 2022
