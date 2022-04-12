Sign up
101 / 365
Wrought iron alphabet - L
Well, there is no L in this one :D If you really want to see one, go a few days ago, to the E post. But it would have been boring to post the same shot. So here are a G and K. Yesterday's were K and G.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Views
5
Album
~ , 0
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
19th December 2019 11:13am
