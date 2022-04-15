Previous
Wrought iron alphabet - O by monikozi
104 / 365

Wrought iron alphabet - O

This was really hard to find. But it does make for a beautiful N, right?
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
28% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Does that say No in the corner?
April 15th, 2022  
