Previous
Next
108 / 365
Wrought iron alphabet - S
Those are meant to be 2 peacocks. This is one of my favourite works.
And this find is the one that got me to the idea of hunting wrought iron letters.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
~ , 0
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
31st January 2019 12:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
This is particularly gorgeous, love the peacock faces and symmetry. I do wonder what the SB stands for though.
April 19th, 2022
