Previous
Next
Wrought iron alphabet - S by monikozi
108 / 365

Wrought iron alphabet - S

Those are meant to be 2 peacocks. This is one of my favourite works.
And this find is the one that got me to the idea of hunting wrought iron letters.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
This is particularly gorgeous, love the peacock faces and symmetry. I do wonder what the SB stands for though.
April 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise