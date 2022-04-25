Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
114 / 365
Wrought iron alphabet - Y
I need you to indulge me some more creative license for this one, of course. Based on the medallion above the arch, I call this a Y. You may call it a V. But here it shall stand for a Y.
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
767
photos
104
followers
102
following
31% complete
View this month »
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
Latest from all albums
111
650
651
112
652
113
653
114
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
~ , 0
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
10th January 2020 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot, it sure looks like a Y to me. I just took my glasses off for a second look ;-)
April 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close