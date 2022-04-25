Previous
Next
Wrought iron alphabet - Y by monikozi
114 / 365

Wrought iron alphabet - Y

I need you to indulge me some more creative license for this one, of course. Based on the medallion above the arch, I call this a Y. You may call it a V. But here it shall stand for a Y.
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
31% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot, it sure looks like a Y to me. I just took my glasses off for a second look ;-)
April 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise