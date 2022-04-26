Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
115 / 365
Wrought iron alphabet - Z
Yep. We're there! Thank you for following this series. All the shots, except the Q, were taken by phone between November 2018 and February 2020.
This grille dates back to 1885.
26th April 2022
26th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
768
photos
104
followers
102
following
31% complete
View this month »
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Latest from all albums
650
651
112
652
113
653
114
115
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
~ , 0
Camera
iPhone 5s
Taken
27th March 2019 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Congratulations Moni, I would not have thought it possible! Another beautiful shot to add to your wonderful collection. They are all so beautiful.
April 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close