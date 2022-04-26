Previous
Wrought iron alphabet - Z by monikozi
Wrought iron alphabet - Z

Yep. We're there! Thank you for following this series. All the shots, except the Q, were taken by phone between November 2018 and February 2020.
This grille dates back to 1885.
26th April 2022

moni kozi

@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
Photo Details

Diana ace
Congratulations Moni, I would not have thought it possible! Another beautiful shot to add to your wonderful collection. They are all so beautiful.
April 26th, 2022  
