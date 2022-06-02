Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
124 / 365
Before folding
I can't set the gif to move slower
And here's a link to the song
https://youtu.be/DIlSNXrLTLA
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
816
photos
106
followers
92
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Latest from all albums
687
688
689
123
690
124
125
691
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
~ , 0
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
moni kozi
ace
@borof
The gif speed can not be set slower than that. So here is the spread before folding.
June 3rd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close