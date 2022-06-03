Previous
Next
My first zine by monikozi
124 / 365

My first zine

I created my first zine. A zine is a small magaZine, printed in very small numbers, made by anyone on any subject. (Just google the term).

This is based on a song by a local artist. The lyrics are difficult to translate, and a bit absurd.

It's about the court's jester being locked away. The cupbearer spills the drink, the queen suffers from insomnia, the knights grow jasmine in the canons. And in this absurd scene lacking the jester, the king is the first to call on death.

The last page explains a term used in the poem. It refers to a constructions item (a wooden frame filled with materials, resulting in a wall of a building).
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree
Wow, your talent and creativity are amazing. Well done!
June 3rd, 2022  
borof
Very creative work, I've never seen anything like it. I'm a bit sorry that the images change so quickly and I can't observe the content properly.
June 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise