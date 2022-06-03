My first zine

I created my first zine. A zine is a small magaZine, printed in very small numbers, made by anyone on any subject. (Just google the term).



This is based on a song by a local artist. The lyrics are difficult to translate, and a bit absurd.



It's about the court's jester being locked away. The cupbearer spills the drink, the queen suffers from insomnia, the knights grow jasmine in the canons. And in this absurd scene lacking the jester, the king is the first to call on death.



The last page explains a term used in the poem. It refers to a constructions item (a wooden frame filled with materials, resulting in a wall of a building).