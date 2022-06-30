Sign up
135 / 365
The view
from my pillow
Mags, this is the view I see early in the morning, and makes me think of you and your photography. I even attempted a bit of Mags editing.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
moni kozi
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
