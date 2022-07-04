Sign up
Previous
Next
138 / 365
Louis, my new fountain pen
New sketchbook
New ink
New fountain pen
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
1
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
@juliedduncan
Funny that you mentioned sketching that building.
This is my first time with these materials. And I added water for the shadows.
July 4th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
WOW! Great minds think alike, eh? This is terrific! I just got a new Sailor, but haven't put it to use yet. Now I'm inspired! :)
July 4th, 2022
