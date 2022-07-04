Previous
Louis, my new fountain pen by monikozi
138 / 365

Louis, my new fountain pen

New sketchbook
New ink
New fountain pen
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
moni kozi ace
@juliedduncan Funny that you mentioned sketching that building.
This is my first time with these materials. And I added water for the shadows.
July 4th, 2022  
Julie Duncan ace
WOW! Great minds think alike, eh? This is terrific! I just got a new Sailor, but haven't put it to use yet. Now I'm inspired! :)
July 4th, 2022  
