142 / 365
Pretty find after a long walk
A bench and some chairs made of a tree trunk, in the shade of a tree.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
880
photos
105
followers
92
following
38% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
17th July 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
