149 / 365
Extraterrestrial pods
Detail of the pods of sheriff's star plant
The plant is in my other album
https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-08-29
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
918
photos
103
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
~ , 0
Camera
SM-A405FN
Taken
29th August 2022 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such wondeful detsils, great close up and textures.
August 29th, 2022
borof
Maybe not extraterrestrial after all, but in any case it's a pretty special plant.
August 29th, 2022
Mags
ace
Love the fluff!
August 29th, 2022
