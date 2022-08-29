Previous
Extraterrestrial pods by monikozi
149 / 365

Extraterrestrial pods

Detail of the pods of sheriff's star plant
The plant is in my other album https://365project.org/monikozi/365/2022-08-29
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

moni kozi

ace
@monikozi
Diana ace
Such wondeful detsils, great close up and textures.
August 29th, 2022  
borof
Maybe not extraterrestrial after all, but in any case it's a pretty special plant.
August 29th, 2022  
Mags ace
Love the fluff!
August 29th, 2022  
