153 / 365
Landed on its head
It is a tiny tiny fly (max 5 mm long), floating on its head in water.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
773
774
152
775
776
777
153
778
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
7th September 2022 8:27am
Diana
ace
What a great minimalist shot and shadow!
September 7th, 2022
