Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
155 / 365
Reframed rule of thirds
This is zooming in with my feet :) on the same scene. Also using the rule of thirds for framing. What is your opinion?
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
936
photos
103
followers
93
following
42% complete
View this month »
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Latest from all albums
777
153
778
779
154
780
155
781
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-PL9
Taken
3rd September 2022 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2022
Diana
ace
A lovely shot with great leading lines and symmetry. I somehow don't think this is a rule of thirds shot, but I am not a photographer ;-)
September 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close