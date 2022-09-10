Previous
Reframed rule of thirds by monikozi
155 / 365

Reframed rule of thirds

This is zooming in with my feet :) on the same scene. Also using the rule of thirds for framing. What is your opinion?
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

moni kozi

Diana ace
A lovely shot with great leading lines and symmetry. I somehow don't think this is a rule of thirds shot, but I am not a photographer ;-)
September 10th, 2022  
