165 / 365
The Invisible Man
5th December 2022
5th Dec 22
2
0
moni kozi
ace
@monikozi
If you have something very important to tell me, you may contact me by email at monikozi.sb {at} gmail.com
1012
photos
103
followers
95
following
45% complete
165
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
~ , 0
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
3rd December 2022 11:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha you have chopped his head off in this shot.
December 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
Poor guy does not even have shoelaces!
December 5th, 2022
