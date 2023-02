Done in felt tip markers.I was gifted a set of these brilliant markers and I tried them on portraiture.I was also gifted this notebook, but the paper inside it is rather unsuitable for most drawing media. But it happens to deal particularly well with felt tip markers.It's awesome how things turn out right!Each portrait was drawn in approx. 10 minutes, as part of a challenge hosted on YT by Dylan Sara https://www.youtube.com/live/wtCyzZVLNVQ?feature=share