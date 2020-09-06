Previous
20200906_110046 by mons365
87 / 365

20200906_110046

The paddocks are starting to flood and the cows in the distant huddle together, to try and get away from the heavy rain.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Moneka Palmer

@mons365
23% complete

