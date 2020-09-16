Previous
20200916_095227 by mons365
97 / 365

20200916_095227

Don't know what the plant is. The bush is ugly, yet the flowers are pretty.
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Moneka Palmer

@mons365
26% complete

