Previous
Next
20210115_155841 by mons365
212 / 365

20210115_155841

Cooling off in the local river, to combat the 29 degree heat.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Moneka Palmer

@mons365
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
The rover looks like a perfect place to cool off. Nice shot
January 15th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise