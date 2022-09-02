Previous
Next
20220901_110006 by montserrat
87 / 365

20220901_110006

Rosace vitrage à l'église de Saint Pierre
à Figueres
2nd September 2022 2nd Sep 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise