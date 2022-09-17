Previous
20220917_082420 by montserrat
102 / 365

20220917_082420

LA MER AGITÉ
17th September 2022 17th Sep 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Babs ace
I love watching the waves. I am at peace by the sea whatever the weather.
September 18th, 2022  
