20221112_130151 by montserrat
20221112_130151

En me promenant je suis tombé sûr cette branche écu dans la plage après d'une tempête et je ete attire par ça forme étonnante ressemble à une tête de chiens
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love the shape of the rock
November 12th, 2022  
