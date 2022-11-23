Previous
20221124_073040_01 by montserrat
167 / 365

20221124_073040_01

Un superbe olivier au centre-ville, photo prise ou levé du jour
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
45% complete

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabuleux!
November 24th, 2022  
