291 / 365
20230401_173403
Calçots, c'est une sorte de poireau et oignons qu'il c'est mangent entre le mois de Janvier et Mars avec une sauce especiale, typique en Catalunya
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
