Previous
Next
20230401_173403 by montserrat
291 / 365

20230401_173403

Calçots, c'est une sorte de poireau et oignons qu'il c'est mangent entre le mois de Janvier et Mars avec une sauce especiale, typique en Catalunya
1st April 2023 1st Apr 23

MONTSERRAT

@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise