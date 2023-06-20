Sign up
Photo 366
20230620_120127
Un essai de tarte au pommes avec une nouvelle pâte feuilleté
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
2
0
MONTSERRAT
@montserrat
Je vous remercie à tous pour vôtres commentaires à l'égard des mes photos, je n'ai suis pas une professionnel mais j'adore la photographie .
Corinne C
ace
Cela a l'air délicieux !
June 20th, 2023
Babs
ace
Looks delicious
June 20th, 2023
